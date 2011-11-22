Road reopened after school minibus crash

Nassau County police closed North Wantagh Avenue at Farmedge Road in Levittown on Tuesday afternoon because of an accident involving a school minibus and a truck, a spokeswoman said. No children were reported injured.

One adult on the bus was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, the police spokeswoman said.

Police announced the closing in an email alert sent shortly after 2 p.m. The alert said northbound traffic on North Wantagh Avenue was closed and motorists were advised to use an alternate route. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. police announced all lanes had been reopened.

There were no charges brought against the drivers, police said.

With Bill Mason