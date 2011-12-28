Roadway ramp reopens after truck overturns

The eastbound Hempstead Turnpike entrance ramp of the southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway reopened Wednesday night after the cleanup of an overturned tractor trailer, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The Bethpage Fire Department and Nassau police extricated the driver, who was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, a Bethpage fire dispatcher said.

The accident happened in Bethpage about 4 p.m.

The tractor trailer belongs to Roam Trucking, based in Farmingdale, whose co-owner, Bob Muhlenforth, said earlier that he was on his way to the scene and did not know details on what happened. "I'm trying to find out what's going on. I'm trying to get in there. I was actually off today," he said. An Eighth Precinct desk officer referred calls to the Nassau police spokesman, who said he had no details on the accident.