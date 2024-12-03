Cops: Man walking dog struck, killed by school van in Rockville Centre

A man crossing the street while walking his dog Monday afternoon in Rockville Centre was struck and killed by a school district van, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the 68-year-old pedestrian was crossing Buckingham Road near Princeton Road when he was struck by a 2023 Ford Transit van, Nassau County police said. The 77-year-old driver remained at the scene.

The van belongs to the Rockville Centre school district, according to a spokesperson for the Rockville Centre Police Department.

Officials with the school district could not be immediately reached for comment late Monday.

After first responders, including members of the Nassau County Police Department and the Rockville Centre Fire Department, arrived at the scene, they used air bags to lift the vehicle and extricate the pedestrian, Rockville Centre police said. The victim, who authorities have not yet identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Nassau police.

The Nassau police Homicide Squad is investigating.

Neither Rockville Centre nor Nassau County police had information regarding the pedestrian’s dog Monday evening.