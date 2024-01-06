Rockville Centre street temporarily closed because of suspicious vehicle, cops say

A suspicious vehicle with a poster of Saddam Hussein on its hood led police to shut down a portion of North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre Friday night as a bomb squad investigated, possibly for explosives, which were not found, according to the Rockville Centre Police Department.

The vehicle, parked on North Village Avenue, had no license plates, its hazard lights were on, and it "appeared to have wires coming out of the dashboard," according to Randy Dodd, the Rockville Centre police commissioner. Text written alongside the picture of the Iraqi dictator said, "When you close your eyes everyone is blind," Dodd wrote in a message to residents Saturday.

Village police contacted the Nassau County Police Department for a "more thorough investigation" from its bomb squad, Dodd wrote.

Nassau County police said Saturday the threat was "unfounded." Police impounded the vehicle for further investigation, Dodd wrote.

"I want to emphasize that your safety remains paramount, and our Police Department is committed to maintaining a secure environment for all residents," Dodd wrote. "I appreciate your patience and cooperation during these situations, and I understand the concerns that events like these may raise."

Friday's incident began at about 9:30 p.m. when the Rockville Centre Police Department received a call of the suspicious vehicle. Police shut down North Village Avenue north of Sunrise Highway to Front Street, which includes businesses like the Tap Room restaurant and bar. It wasn't immediately clear how long the road was closed.

Jennifer Arnold, Tap Room's general manager, said Saturday the restaurant evacuated and closed for the night Friday as a result of the police investigation.

"Everyone is safe," she said. "We don't know much because nothing was really said to us except what had to be done."

The restaurant reopened as normal Saturday, she said.

Hussein ruled Iraq for more than 30 years before the U.S. toppled his reign during the 2003 invasion. U.S. forces captured him in December 2003 after he evaded capture for eight months. Iraqi judges sentenced him to death and he was executed in 2006.