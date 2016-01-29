Roosevelt Field Macy’s reopens after threat leads to evacuation, cops say

Macy’s at Roosevelt Field mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday night, authorities said.

Shoppers were allowed to go back in shortly before 7:30 p.m., a mall spokesman said.

Police had gotten a 911 call around 5:25 p.m. about a bomb on the third floor of the Garden City department store, said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun at the scene.

A police dog searched the store but did not find anything, he said.

“They told store security and they decided to reopen the mall,” LeBrun said.

The parking lot outside the department store was largely empty of customers, with police and store staff redirecting those who did show up to other entrances.

The evacuation is one of several recent incidents that have led to panicked shoppers fleeing the mall, one of Long Island’s major retail centers.

Just days before Christmas, a Roosevelt Field mall worker was shot by an armed robber during a botched heist of an upscale watch store on Dec. 22, causing pandemonium.

As a precaution Thursday night, officers alerted other Macy’s department stores in the county about the call, and to be on the safe side, the Manhasset location decided to evacuate the third floor so it could be searched, LeBrun said.

A canine unit was dispatched there, he said: “They’re taking precautions. We’re taking precautions.”