Roosevelt man arrested after system detects shots

Nassau police have arrested a Hempstead man after responding to a call of gun shots fired in Roosevelt early Sunday morning.

Wenael Jean-Baptiste, 31 was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon by officers responding to a call around 6 a.m. of shots fired in the vicinity of 57 William Street in Roosevelt. Police say no injuries were reported.

The call came from the department's Shot Spotter detection system, a series of poles equipped with sensors that pick up when gun shots are fired in their vicinity. The detection system immediately reports any activity to 911, according to Nassau police officials.

When officers arrived they found people yelling and screaming in the street, according to a police report. Jean-Baptiste ran away from the area, throwing a black and gray handgun on the ground before officers were able to catch and arrest him. A .380-caliber automatic handgun was recovered from the scene.

Jean-Baptiste is scheduled for arraignment Monday at Nassau First District Court in Hempstead.