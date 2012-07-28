Roslyn Heights man faces cop-assault charge

A Nassau County police officer was injured Friday night during a violent struggle with a disoriented man in Roslyn Heights, police said.

Officers said they responded to a 6:50 p.m. call reporting a man walking into traffic in the vicinity of 210 Mineola Ave.

When officers approached Omid Saidi, 29, of 38 Van Nostrand Ave., Roslyn Heights, he became combative and ignored the officers' commands, police said.

Saidi then hit one police officer on the head and a struggle ensued. With assistance, Saidi was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The injured police officer, whose name was not released, was also taken to a hospital where he was treated for blurred vision and contusions and abrasions to the head. The officer has been released from the hospital.

The defendant was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Arraignment details were not immediately available.