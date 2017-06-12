Roslyn teen gets 'practice prom' with older siblings

Roslyn High School senior Kevin Lang, 18, never thought he’d be sharing his senior prom with both of his sisters.

It wasn't a big surprise that older sister Nicole, 19, was at The Carltun in East Meadow last Thursday, attending the prom with her boyfriend, Roslyn senior Marc Azoulay, 18. She graduated from Roslyn in 2015 and currently attends Nassau Community College.

But when Kevin had a chance to add his younger sister, 15-year-old Ally, to the special night, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Ally was a last-minute addition,” Kevin explained, “When we needed an extra person to help fill a seat at our table, it was natural for us to invite Ally because she has always been close with me and my friends.”

Ally, who is a freshman at Roslyn, said she was excited to get to have a “practice prom” but Kevin said it wasn't initially easy to get her there.

"It took a little bit of convincing to get her to come," explained Kevin, who is leaving Long Island to attend the Maine College of Art in Portland, Maine. "But who wouldn't want to go to prom?"

​On the other hand, the Di Marco sisters always knew they'd be going to the prom together. The 17-year-old triplets danced the night away, continuing an upbringing in which they've shared everything. While taking a break from the dance floor, they talked about doing everything together for prom, from shopping for dresses to getting hair and makeup done.

Daniella, Nicole and Angelica Di Marco attend Roslyn High School senior prom held at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Credit: Jennifer Uihlein

“It‘s definitely expensive,” Daniella mentioned of being a triplet on prom night.

One thing the girls will not be sharing is their college choices. In the fall, the girls all plan to attend different colleges on Long Island. Daniella will head to St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue to study childhood education, Angelica will study business at LIU Post and Nicole is still deciding among a few options.

“The one good thing about being siblings is that you always have friends no matter where you are,” Angelica said. “Prom with them is [like going] to prom with your friends.”