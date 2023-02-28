Cops: Man pulled from waters in Glen Cove, pronounced dead

A 68-year-old man found floating in the water Monday at Safe Harbor Marina in Glen Cove was brought to shore and pronounced dead at the scene, Nassau police said.

A 911 call at 8:36 a.m. brought police officers to the scene off 128 Shore Road.

"During the investigation," police said in a news release late Monday, the man "was recovered at scene and pronounced at 10:48 AM by medical personnel. The investigation is on ongoing."

The man's identification and details of the investigation were not immediately available late Monday.