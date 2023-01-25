Electrical fire damages Greek Orthodox church in Bethpage

An electrical fire caused damage to a Greek Orthodox Church in Bethpage Tuesday afternoon but no one was injured, Nassau County police said.

The first floor fire broke out at around 1:40 p.m. at Saint Isidoros Greek Church on Stewart Avenue, according to detectives from the department's Arson Bomb Squad.

A total of 75 firefighters responded to the scene, including the Bethpage, Levittown, Hicksville, Farmingdale and South Farmingdale fire departments, police said.

The rear of the church suffered damage along with varying degrees of smoke, fire and water damage throughout the building, detectives said.

The church was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, authorities said,

The cause of the fire, following an investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshals Office, was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, said Chief Fire Marshal Michael F Uttaro.

Police temporarily shut down Stewart Avenue in both directions, from Cherry Avenue to Cyprus Avenue, but the road has since reopened.

A message left at the church Tuesday evening was not returned.

St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, a traditional Orthodox parish, was founded in 1974.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.



