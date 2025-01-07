2 children, 4 adults with minor injuries after Westbury school bus collides with dump truck

Two children and four adults were injured in Old Westbury on Tuesday after a dump truck loaded with ripped-up asphalt ran through a red light, striking a small school bus and an SUV, officials said.

Two 10-year-olds were transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The truck driver, 66, and the driver of the SUV, 50, were transported to Nassau University Medical Center. The bus driver, 58, and an aide on the small bus from the Westbury school district were taken to NYU Langone-Long Island. All four adults had minor injuries, said Old Westbury Police Chief Stuart Cameron.

Cameron said the dump truck driver reported the accident occurred after the brakes of his vehicle failed. The truck driver was not immediately cited, but Nassau police will inspect the truck and evaluate whether charges should be brought, Cameron said.

The truck was westbound on the north service road of the Long Island Expressway and was approaching a red light at Post Road when the brakes apparently failed. The SUV was traveling north on Post Road and the school bus was turning north on Post Road from the westbound service road, Cameron said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The truck overturned, striking both vehicles. The intersection was closed Tuesday evening for several hours while the Nassau County Department of Public Works cleaned up the asphalt and righted the truck.

Tuesday evening, workers were using construction equipment to pile the asphalt that the truck was carrying. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spill response vehicle remained on scene, and the vehicles in the crash had been taken.

With Nicholas Grasso