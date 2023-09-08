Long IslandNassau

Cops: Jeep rolls after clipping school bus in Plainview, driver hurt

A driver suffered serious injuries Thursday in Plainview after he overturned a Jeep while attempting to pass a school bus, Nassau police said. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

A driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after he overturned a Jeep while trying to pass a school bus in Plainview, police said.

The yellow short bus, with only the driver aboard, was making a U-turn on Express Street about 4 p.m. when the 29-year-old driver of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee tried to pass while heading north, according to the Nassau police.

The front of the bus clipped the back of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to overturn and roll down the street, police said.

The Jeep's driver, who was not identified, was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The bus driver wasn’t injured.

