Unidentified man, 44, driving motor scooter killed in Hempstead crash, police say

A 44-year-old man was struck and killed while riding a motor scooter on Front Street in Hempstead Saturday evening, Nassau County police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was heading east at about 7:13 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro making a left turn onto Ingraham Boulevard from a westbound lane of Front Street, police said in a press release.

The rider of the scooter, a 2013 Taizhou, “suffered severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at area hospital a short time later, according to the news release.

The driver of the Camaro, identified only as a 78-year-old male, remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

