Seaford fire: One person dead, two injured

One person died and two people — including a firefighter who was burned in the face while trying to rescue an occupant — were injured in an early-morning house fire in Seaford on Tuesday, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:14 a.m. in what Uttaro described as a Cape Cod home on Riverside Avenue.

“Two chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department attempted to make a rescue at the fire, and one got burned,” Uttaro said.

The chief and another individual, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Uttaro said.

Uttaro did not have details on the person who died, other than the victim was an adult. He said up to five people lived in the home.

“There is one fatality at the scene. I can’t tell you much more than that,” he said, as investigators sift through evidence and interview the family.

Though the blaze was subdued in less than one hour, the home appears too severely damaged to be occupied, Uttaro said.

The fire's cause has yet to be determined.

The Massapequa Fire Department also helped extinguish the fire.