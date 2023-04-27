Seaford High School lockout lifted
A Thursday morning precautionary lockout at Seaford High School, instituted after district officials notified Nassau County police of a threat, has been lifted after police investigators determined the threat was "non-credible," officials said.
In a message to the school community, Seaford Superintendent of Schools Adele Pecora characterized the threat as a "concerning phone call."
A district spokesperson said police were notified at 6:50 a.m. Officers were sent to the scene and, as per protocol, a lockout was instituted.
"The schools are safe and the lockouts have been lifted in all buildings," Pecora wrote in a subsequent message. "All after school activities will occur. We thank the NCPD for their quick response and thorough investigation."
