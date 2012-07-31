Search continues for missing swimmer

Authorities will search again Tuesday for a Massapequa man feared drowned after he went for an ocean swim at Jones Beach, a spokesman for the New York State Park Police said.

Capt. Bruce Marx, commanding officer of the New York State Park Police on Long Island, which has jurisdiction over Jones Beach State Park, said Tuesday's search likely would be limited to four-wheel drive vehicles patrolling the beach.

Swimmer Raymond Roth, 47, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, as he went into the water east of the beach's Field 6, police said.

Roth, described by family as a Jones Beach regular, was reported missing by his wife and son after entering a portion of water that lifeguards don't watch, police said.

Marx said Saturday that Roth's son said his father swam straight out and then he lost sight of him.