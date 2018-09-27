Crash during morning commute leaves passenger dead, police say

A 26-year-old passenger was killed in an early morning crash on Broadway in Hicksville after the driver fell asleep and crashed into a Volvo tractor trailer parked on the shoulder, police said Thursday.

Eric Faucault of Elmont, who was riding in a 2014 Mercedes, “collapsed in the roadway” after the 5:40 a.m. collision at Lee Avenue Thursday, according to a statement from Nassau police.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, also was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The police could not say whether anyone was in the tractor trailer.

The Mercedes was impounded for brake and safety checks as the crash is investigated, police said.