Long IslandNassau

Crash during morning commute leaves passenger dead, police say

A Mercedes-Benz van crashed into the rear of a parked...

A Mercedes-Benz van crashed into the rear of a parked tractor-trailer in Hicksville on Thursday police said. Credit: Kevin Imm

By Joan Grallajoan.gralla@newsday.comJoanGralla

A 26-year-old passenger was killed in an early morning crash on Broadway in Hicksville after the driver fell asleep and crashed into a Volvo tractor trailer parked on the shoulder, police said Thursday.

Eric Faucault of Elmont, who was riding in a 2014 Mercedes, “collapsed in the roadway” after the 5:40 a.m. collision at Lee Avenue Thursday, according to a statement from Nassau police.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, also was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The police could not say whether anyone was in the tractor trailer.

The Mercedes was impounded for brake and safety checks as the crash is investigated, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?