Sewanhaka teachers give up some raises

Teachers in the Sewanhaka Central High School District have given up a 2.9 percent contractual pay raise for next year, according to district officials, who say the concession will save $2.1 million.

However, teachers will retain step raises next year that are already built into their salary schedule and average about 2 percent. In addition, teachers will get a two-year contract extension through 2012-13 and 2013-14, with 1.25 percent contractual raises plus steps in each of those years.

Sewanhaka is the 19th district on Long Island where teachers recently have agreed not to take contractual raises for at least a year. Sewanhaka's agreement was adopted by teachers and the school board earlier this month and outlined at a public meeting Wednesday.

Warren Meierdiercks, the district's superintendent, said the agreement would help preserve jobs, instructional programs, extracurricular activities and sports.