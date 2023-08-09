Jones Beach reopens for swimming following possible shark sighting 

Jones Beach reopened for swimming Wednesday, a day after sightings of a possible shark and school of bait and bunker fish brought swimming to a halt at several beaches there.

Long Island beaches including Jones Beach were “fully open for swimming,” said George Gorman, regional director for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which manages state beaches, in an e-mail Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Gorman said a lifeguard at Jones Beach spotted a possible shark in the water off the beach at the Central Mall at about 9:20 a.m., causing officials to immediately prohibit swimming. Swimming also was halted at the adjacent beaches, the East and West Bathhouse areas.

He said subsequent to that possible sighting, officials monitoring the shoreline spotted "a large school of bait and bunker fish" directly in front of the Central Mall.

"We're concerned that sharks might feed off the smaller baitfish," he said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gorman said as a result of the baitfish activity, officials added Field 6 to the areas where swimming was prohibited Tuesday.

He said attendance at the beach was low throughout Tuesday since the weather wasn't ideal.

The possible shark sighting at Jones Beach followed a shark attack in Rockaway Beach Monday near Beach 59th Street that sent a 65-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition. The New York City Parks Department said the woman was bitten on her left leg by a shark around 5:50 p.m., prompting lifeguards to clear all beachgoers from the water. The NYPD surveyed the water via helicopter, but did not observe any sharks.

Shark sightings and encounters have become more common at Long Island beaches in recent years. New York’s waters went from one shark encounter in 2012 to a record eight shark bites last year off Long Island and six reported bites so far this year, according to officials.

With John Valenti, Joe Werkmeister