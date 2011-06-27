Sheriff: LI man took train to sell drugs

A Port Washington man faces drug possession charges after selling hallucinogenic mushrooms to an undercover officer in Brewster, N.Y., authorities said.

When officers searched Cornell Ross, 22, of Madison Street, after his June 18 arrest they found several plastic bags with ecstasy, and a bag of marijuana, the Putnam County's sheriff's office said in a statement.

The statement said the arrest stemmed from an undercover investigation after the sheriff's office Narcotics Enforcement Unit developed information about a man who took the Metro-North Railroad from New York City to Brewster to sell drugs in the area.

Ross was charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the statement said. He also faces other drug charges.

Ross was released after posting a $10,000 secure bond, the statement said.