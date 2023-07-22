Grand Avenue in Baldwin fully reopened after sinkhole repairs

The massive sinkhole that developed at a busy Baldwin intersection late last month has been repaired, Christopher J. Boyle, spokesman for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, said Friday night.

“Traffic is moving both ways on Grand Avenue and all of the side streets are open too,” Boyle said.

Boyle said everything reopened before noon Friday. He said he did not immediately have any other details.

The issue was discovered on June 27, after a 42-inch sewer main under the intersection of Grand and Lorenz avenues corroded and developed cracks, allowing sand to infiltrate the pipe and creating a void between the roadway and the pipe, officials said.

The road then collapsed, allowing sewage to seep into the Brookside Preserve creek and the backyards of several homeowners, county officials said at the time.