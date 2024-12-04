Long IslandNassau

Firefighters respond to smoke report at Long Beach extended care facility

Firefighters responded early Wednesday to a report of smoke at the Park Avenue Extended Care center in Long Beach. No evacuations were needed. Credit: Jim Staubitser

Long Beach firefighters were called to the Park Avenue Extended Care center early Wednesday after a report of smoke in the building.

Firefighters arrived at about 5:30 a.m. following reports of smoke on the upper floors of the building, firefighters said.

No evacuations were ordered while firefighters searched the building and found the smoke coming from two burned-out motors in the building’s heating system, officials said.

The motors were shut down and no fire spread to any other parts of the building, officials said.

Firefighters from neighboring departments, including Point Lookout-Lido, Oceanside, Lawrence-Cedarhurst, Woodmere, Freeport and Atlantic Beach, responded. Nassau County and Long Beach Emergency Management also responded to the nursing home, but residents were mostly unaffected, city officials said.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

