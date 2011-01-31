Smoke inhalation victims in Hempstead fire

A fire in a three-story apartment building in Hempstead was under control Monday morning after an unknown number of residents were taken to local hospitals suffering from smoke inhalation, Nassau police and fire officials said.

Police said earlier some residents had been trapped in the building on Front Street. However, police and fire officials later said those residents had escaped the fire without serious injury.

A spokesman for the Nassau County chapter of the American Red Cross said the nonprofit reached out to see if assistance was needed but the fire was confined to a small hallway. "No one was displaced from their apartments, and no one required our assistance," the spokeswoman said.

The fire was reported at 7:50 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters from Hempstead, West Hempstead, South Hempstead, Uniondale, Roosevelt, Franklin Square and Baldwin responded, as did Mineola Ambulance.