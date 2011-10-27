Sources: 4 more arrests in SAT scandal

Nassau County district attorney investigators are expected to arrest at least four more former high school students as early as next week in connection with an SAT cheating scandal that has gripped Long Island, sources said.

Sources close to the case say the former students have been told they will be asked to surrender to prosecutors soon. The total number of students who will be arrested in the investigation's second wave was not clear Thursday, nor was it clear whether any accused test-takers would be among them.

Last month, prosecutors arrested seven current and former students at Great Neck North on charges that they took part in the cheating. The accused test taker, Sam Eshaghoff, 19, a 2010 graduate of Great Neck North, pleaded not guilty to criminal impersonation and other charges and was released on bail. The six students prosecutors say he took the test for, all from Great Neck North, were younger than 19 when the alleged crimes occurred. They face misdemeanor charges.

Effects of the scandal have reverberated beyond Long Island, with SAT officials vowing a sweeping review of their security procedures during a state legislative hearing earlier this week.

College Board president Gaston Caperton said at the hearing Tuesday that he has hired a global risk-management firm headed by former FBI director Louis Freeh to review test security. Gaston said he did not know how long that assessment would take.