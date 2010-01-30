Sources: Feds OK Toyota plan for gas pedal fix

DETROIT - Federal regulators have cleared Toyota's plan to fix millions of sticky gas pedals, and dealers could get repair parts as early as Thursday or Friday, people briefed on the matter said yesterday.

Two dealers said they were updated by Toyota executives, and a Department of Transportation official confirmed that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had no objections to Toyota's plans.

Toyota plans to announce details Monday, according to the dealers, who asked not to be identified because the fix had not been made public. The DOT official also requested anonymity because the announcement had not been made. Messages left with three Toyota spokesmen yesterday were not immediately returned.

Toyota has recalled 4.2 million vehicles worldwide because the gas pedal systems can get stuck. The company said the problem is rare and is caused by condensation that builds up in the gas pedal assembly.

Dealers have been in the difficult position of having no parts to fix the cars ever since the Jan. 21 recall. The U.S. recall of 2.3 million vehicles involves the 2009-10 RAV4 crossover, 2009-10 Corolla, 2009-10 Matrix hatchback, 2005-10 Avalon, 2007-10 Camry, 2010 Highlander crossover, 2007-10 Tundra pickup and 2008-10 Sequoia SUV.

Legally Toyota did not need NHTSA's approval for the fix, but the company submitted the plan to the agency Thursday.

- AP