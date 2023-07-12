Long IslandNassau

South Farmingdale crash: 31-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured, police say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he collided with a car...

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he collided with a car at Heisser Lane and Motor Avenue in South Farmingdale Tuesday night, police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday night in South Farmingdale when his motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Motor Avenue and Heisser Lane, Nassau police said.

According to detectives, he was operating a 2005 Honda motorcycle when he crashed around 6:28 pm with a 2007 Toyota Camry. 

The motorcyclist suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition early Wednesday.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 32-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Motor Avenue was shut down in both directions between Kent Street and Shirley Court for several hours but reopened shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

By Newsday Staff
Streaming Now
FDNY Lt. honored in Suffolk … Over-the-counter birth control pill … 80-year-old weightlifter  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Skeletal remains found ... Redo congressional lines ... Suffolk water warning ... What's up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
FDNY Lt. honored in Suffolk … Over-the-counter birth control pill … 80-year-old weightlifter  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Skeletal remains found ... Redo congressional lines ... Suffolk water warning ... What's up on LI 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME