South Farmingdale crash: 31-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured, police say

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday night in South Farmingdale when his motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Motor Avenue and Heisser Lane, Nassau police said.

According to detectives, he was operating a 2005 Honda motorcycle when he crashed around 6:28 pm with a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The motorcyclist suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition early Wednesday.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 32-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Motor Avenue was shut down in both directions between Kent Street and Shirley Court for several hours but reopened shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.