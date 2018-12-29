Nassau police identify pedestrian killed in Westbury

Nassau County police have identified a 63-year-old Westbury woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Westbury earlier this month.

Stacey Donnell was killed Dec. 13 while crossing Old Country Road at the intersection of School Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who was heading west on Old Country Road before hitting Donnell, remained at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital later that night for stress-related treatment, police said.



