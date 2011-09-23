State may seek No Child Left Behind waiver

New York State education officials said Friday they will consider seeking waivers from requirements of the federal No Child Left Behind law, which has governed academic ratings of public schools during most of the past decade.

President Barack Obama confirmed earlier in the day that his administration will offer waivers to states that take steps on their own to boost academic standards -- by stiffening high school graduation requirements, for example. The law has been due for overhaul the past several years, but Congress has failed to agree on any major action.

At a White House news conference, the president acknowledged that No Child Left Behind had set commendable goals for raising student achievement. Pushed through in 2002 by former President George W. Bush, the law requires annual testing in English and math of all students in grades 3-8, along with annual increases in percentages of students reaching academic "proficiency." The law also provides $1 billion extra in annual federal school aid.

"But experience has taught us that, in its implementation, No Child Left Behind had some serious flaws that are hurting our children instead of helping them," Obama added. "Teachers too often are being forced to teach to the test. Subjects like history and science have been squeezed out."

State and local school officials also have complained that the law labeled some schools as "needing improvement" simply because they failed to raise test scores as fast as required. One provision of the law requires all students, including those with disabilities, to demonstrate proficiency on tests by 2014 -- a goal most educators regard as statistically impossible.

State Education Commissioner John B. King Jr., who attended the conference along with officials from 20 other states, announced later that he and other Albany officials would pursue the waiver offer. The issue is to be discussed at the next monthly meeting of the state Board of Regents in mid-October.

"The goal is to improve student performance," King said. "A better accountability system that supports and recognizes our schools will help us reach that goal."

Last November, 532 schools statewide, including 28 on Long Island, were identified as needing academic improvement under federal requirements. Many local educators have warned that numbers could rise sharply in the years ahead if requirements were not modified.

Washington's announcements Friday were generally welcomed on the Island.

"I think it is good news," said Roberta Gerold, superintendent in the Middle Country district. "It's a law that penalizes rather than supporting schools."