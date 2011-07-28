Stop-work order issued after roof collapse

The Village of Brookville said Thursday that it has issued a stop-work order at a home where the roof collapsed on an underground basketball and racquetball court that was under construction.

"The homeowner had a permit. All the paperwork was in order," the village's building commissioner, Tim Dougherty, said. "It is far too early to say what happened."

The project's architect listed on the construction permit, Mark Spector, did not return telephone calls for comment Thursday. The homeowner could not be reached for comment.

The Long Island area office of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it sent an inspector to the home on Meadowood Lane just east of Cedar Swamp Road, and that it could take up to six months to complete any investigation.

Two construction workers injured in the collapse Wednesday remained hospitalized at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. A hospital spokeswoman said one worker was in critical but stable condition; the other was in fair but stable condition.

An Old Brookville police officer who responded to the scene was treated for an unspecified injury, officials said.

With Candice Ruud