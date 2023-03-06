Long IslandNassau

Sunrise Highway crash near Bellmore-Wantagh border brings rush-hour traffic to near standstill

Nassau County police respond to a truck crash on eastbound Sunrise Highway...

Nassau County police respond to a truck crash on eastbound Sunrise Highway just east of Bellmore Avenue Monday morning. Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A single-vehicle box truck crash brought the morning rush-hour commute to a near standstill on Sunrise Highway near the Bellmore-Wantagh border Monday, police said.

Nassau County police said the crash involved an overturned box truck on Sunrise near Lakeview Road and said the incident was reported in a 911 call at 7:41 a.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries, but said the accident cleanup was causing delays.

Video footage on the New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY website showed massive traffic snarls on both eastbound and westbound Sunrise in the area.

It was not immediately clear how long the incident would take to clear, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME