Sunrise Highway crash near Bellmore-Wantagh border brings rush-hour traffic to near standstill

A single-vehicle box truck crash brought the morning rush-hour commute to a near standstill on Sunrise Highway near the Bellmore-Wantagh border Monday, police said.

Nassau County police said the crash involved an overturned box truck on Sunrise near Lakeview Road and said the incident was reported in a 911 call at 7:41 a.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries, but said the accident cleanup was causing delays.

Video footage on the New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY website showed massive traffic snarls on both eastbound and westbound Sunrise in the area.

It was not immediately clear how long the incident would take to clear, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.