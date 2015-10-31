Motorcyclist seriously injures leg in crash on Sunrise Highway, say cops
A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a vehicle crash that shut down westbound Sunrise Highway in Massapequa for hours Friday afternoon, Nassau police said.
The 69-year-old victim was going north on Route 107 when the 23-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla going south made a left onto Sunrise Highway, police said.
The collision happened just after 3:50 p.m., closing the westbound highway between Route 107 and Broadway, police said.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Photos of the scene showed a Toyota Corolla with left-side damage.
Police said no crime was involved and both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks.