Motorcyclist seriously injures leg in crash on Sunrise Highway, say cops

A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a vehicle crash that shut down westbound Sunrise Highway in Massapequa for hours Friday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The 69-year-old victim was going north on Route 107 when the 23-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla going south made a left onto Sunrise Highway, police said.

The collision happened just after 3:50 p.m., closing the westbound highway between Route 107 and Broadway, police said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Photos of the scene showed a Toyota Corolla with left-side damage.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said no crime was involved and both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks.