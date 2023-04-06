Funeral underway for Susan Giovanniello, 19-year-old Glen Cove EMT who died after line-of-duty emergency

Family, friends and officials gathered Thursday morning at St. Rocco Roman Catholic Church in Glen Cove for the funeral Mass for Susan Giovanniello, the 19-year-old volunteer EMT who died suddenly on Monday after a line-of-duty emergency.

Crews from Long Island fire stations, including a group of Nassau County firefighters, marched down the street with a procession of cars before the funeral.

Mourners watched as the coffin was removed from a Glen Cove EMS ambulance and brought into the church.

Firefighters saluted and bagpipes were played as the casket was walked up the church stairs followed by Giovanniello's family and friends.

Among the officials paying respects to the fallen EMT were Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Check back for more on this developing story.