Suspect arrested in Massapequa home burglary

An alert neighbor helped police nab a burglary suspect Monday in Massapequa, Nassau County's Seventh Squad detectives said.

Detectives said a man was seen knocking on the door of an Elizabeth Street home at about 2:45 p.m. and then going inside the home.

A neighbor, knowing that the homeowner was away, called police, detectives said.

Responding officers said they arrested Warren Cooper, 23, of 136 Park Ave., Roosevelt, as he was leaving from a rear door with property from the home; police said he was also found to possess crack.

Cooper is charged with second-degree burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.