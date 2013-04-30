Suspect arrested in Massapequa home burglary
An alert neighbor helped police nab a burglary suspect Monday in Massapequa, Nassau County's Seventh Squad detectives said.
Detectives said a man was seen knocking on the door of an Elizabeth Street home at about 2:45 p.m. and then going inside the home.
A neighbor, knowing that the homeowner was away, called police, detectives said.
Responding officers said they arrested Warren Cooper, 23, of 136 Park Ave., Roosevelt, as he was leaving from a rear door with property from the home; police said he was also found to possess crack.
Cooper is charged with second-degree burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.