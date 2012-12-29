Suspect sought in gas station holdup

Nassau County police are searching for a suspect who robbed a North Woodmere gas station at gunpoint on Friday night.

The suspect entered the gas station, at 928 Rosedale Rd., about 9:30 p.m. and pointed a black handgun at a 54-year-old male gas station attendant, ordering him to remove an undetermined amount of cash from the register, police said.

The attendant and a second co-worker, a 72-year-old man, were then forced to the back of the store. The suspect then put the cash in a back plastic bag and fled on foot out the front door, police said.

The suspect is described as about 20 to 25 years old, wearing a mask, a black glove on his right hand, a black hooded jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.