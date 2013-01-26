Suspect sought in Herricks bank robbery

Detectives are asking for the public's help in investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Herricks on Friday.

About 5:25 p.m., a male subject entered a Capital One Bank at 422 Hillside Ave., approached a teller and presented a robbery demand note that threatened the use of a gun, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The teller handed over an undetermined amount of cash to the subject, who then fled on foot eastbound on Hillside Avenue, police said.

Five employees and three customers were present in the bank at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.