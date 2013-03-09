Suspect sought in Valley Stream deli robbery

Nassau County police are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday inside a Valley Stream store.

Detectives said a man entered the Valley Deli on Elmont Road about 4:30 p.m. with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk behind the store counter.

The clerk complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. Police said the suspect took loose cigars and 15 cartons of Newport cigarettes before leaving the scene. He was seen heading eastbound on Oliver Avenue, police said.

The 35-year-old store clerk was not injured. He described the suspect as a male in his 30s, wearing a stocking over his head, white gloves, a camouflage hood, an olive-colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Detective ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.