Suspects in theft of designer eyewear identified, Nassau police say

Two men who Nassau police said stole $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses and eyeglasses left inside a car parked overnight in East Meadow Thursday were identified Sunday as Stephen Crawford of East Meadow and Anthony Campbell of Bethpage.

Crawford, 46, and Campbell, 17, of Bethpage, are scheduled for arraignment Sunday in Hempstead. Both were arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with one count each of criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

They took the merchandise after finding the vehicle's doors unlocked, a Nassau County Police Department spokesman said.

Police declined to name the car's owner, a sales representative.

The 55-year-old woman parked her car on Coolidge Drive, a residential street, on Thursday about 8:30 p.m. When she returned around 6 a.m. the next day, police said she discovered several hundred pairs of glasses -- with designs by Versace, Coach and Brooks Brothers -- were gone.

Police said two males were seen carrying a black garbage bag riding their two-wheelers north on Coolidge Drive about 4:15 a.m.