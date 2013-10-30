Suspects sought in armed robbery outside hotel

Police are searching for two men who robbed a couple at gunpoint early Wednesday in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in East Garden City.

Neither of the victims -- a 23-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man -- was injured.

Nassau County police said the armed robbery occurred at the hotel on Dibblee Drive at about 6:10 a.m. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, pushed the woman to the ground, stealing her cellphone. The second robber then stole a watch and a wallet from the male victim, taking cash, too.

The robbers then fled in a new black Chevrolet Camaro.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.