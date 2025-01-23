Queens man gets 60 days in jail in antisemitic bias incident in Cedarhurst, Nassau DA says

A Queens man was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 3 years’ probation after he made antisemitic remarks and nearly ran over worshippers outside a Cedarhurst synagogue in October, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said Thursday.

Alvin Tirado, 38, of Far Rockaway, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor specifically designed to address hate crimes, Donnelly said.

"Hate-fueled behavior and violence have no place in Nassau County. Every resident should feel safe, especially near places of worship and community," Donnelly said in a statement. "This defendant’s vile actions — targeting individuals with antisemitic remarks and harassing them during one of Judaism’s holiest periods of the year — are unacceptable. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting members of the Jewish community from harm."

On Oct. 4 around 1:20 p.m., Tirado was driving near Lincoln Street and Oakland Avenue when he stopped, exited his vehicle and got into a verbal argument with a group of people who had recently left Shaare Emunah, Sephardic Congregation of the Five Towns.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year that marks the start of the High Holidays, had ended that evening.

Tirado became aggressive and clenched his fists as he attempted to fight with multiple people. He also made antisemitic remarks and threatened to run over children, prosecutors said. He then drove away, nearly hitting a man and his children, Donnelly said.

About 20 minutes later, Tirado drove to Lawrence near the intersection of Barrett Road and Washington Avenue, where he got out of his vehicle and approached another victim.

Tirado shoved the victim, threatened to kill him and spat in the person's face, Donnelly said.

Tirado became physically aggressive and drove his shoulder into an officer’s ribs when members of the Nassau County Police Department arrested him later that day in Far Rockaway, Donnelly said in the statement.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.