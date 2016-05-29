Syosset home damaged in blaze; firefighters rescue family cat

A fire badly damaged a Syosset home Sunday morning, but the occupants of the home escaped without injury while a firefighter rescued their cat, the fire department said.

The Syosset Fire Department received three calls about 11:20 a.m. reporting a fire on Barbara Lane, said Pete Silver, the department’s public information officer. The occupants of the home — a man and woman, a married couple — already had escaped the home and were on the front lawn, Silver said. No one was injured.

Flames were coming out of a second-story window and firefighters, including those from six other nearby departments, helped battle the blaze, which was declared under control at 11:53 a.m. under the supervision of Syosset Fire Chief Mark Mianulli, Silver said.

One of the firefighters rescued a cat from inside the home, Silver said.

“About 45 minutes into it, we found the cat,” Silver said. Despite “significant damage to the house,” the homeowners were “very happy” that the cat was rescued, he said.

The blaze appeared to have started on the second floor of the home, but the exact cause remains under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal, Silver said.