Syosset team wins science competition

Members of Syosset High School's "A" team won the Western Long Island Regional Science Olympiad, held over the weekend at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale.

Seventy-two teams from 38 Nassau high schools competed Saturday in categories that included tower-building, forensics and magnetic levitation.

It was the seventh consecutive year that Syosset's "A" team has been among the event's top five finishers. The top eight schools earned trophies and qualified to compete in the C Division state championships, to be held March 30-31 at Canisius College in Buffalo.

Here are top finishers in the Western Long Island Regional competition. Two of Syosset's teams were among them.

1. Syosset High School "A"

2. Great Neck South High School "A"

3. Hicksville High School "A"

4. Chaminade High School "A"

5. Syosset High School "B"

6. Kellenberg Memorial High School "A"

7. Farmingdale High School "A"

8. Division Avenue High School "A"

9. Roslyn High School "A"