Teen, juvenile charged in Lynbrook rob

Nassau County police have arrested two men after officials said they stole a teen's cell phone at a Lynbrook fast-food restaurant and threatened him with a gun.

Christopher Rivera, 17, of Valley Stream, and a juvenile who was not named because of his age, worked together to steal a 16-year-old male's cell phone at Wendy's, 580 Merrick Rd., police said.

The juvenile suspect removed the victim's cell phone from a restaurant table, according to police. When the 16-year-old tried to get his phone back, police said, Rivera threatened the teen with a handgun. Rivera and the juvenile then fled the scene on foot, police said.

A short time later, Rivera and the young man went into a Taco Bell, 547 Merrick Rd., where a store employee, who knew of the earlier robbery, recognized the two and called police. They were arrested and the gun was recovered, police said.

Rivera was charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. The second young man, who will be charged as a juvenile, was facing charges of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon.

Both will be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.