Teens robbed of cellphones on Elmont streets

Fourth Squad detectives are looking for three men who robbed two teenagers of their cellphones in Elmont on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

In the first robbery, at about 4:30 p.m. on Monaco Avenue, one of the subjects "simulated having a handgun and demanded the victim's cellphone," police said. After the 15-year-old surrendered his cellphone, the men rode away on bicycles.

Police said that in the second robbery, at about 5 p.m. on Croydon Road, one of the subjects displayed a knife and demanded a 16-year-old's property. Again the men fled on bicycles after the victim handed over his cellphone, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Each suspect is 18 to 20 years old, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.