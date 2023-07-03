Terry Bisogno, the 'Voice of Long Island Running,' who is battling cancer, honored by runners in North Massapequa

For nearly two decades, as Long Island runners sprinted toward the finish line in marathons, half marathons and races of all lengths, there was always one voice ready to greet them, offering words of encouragement and an unparalleled knowledge of their past achievements.

Terry Bisogno, affectionately known as “the Voice of Long Island Running," is one of the most recognizable figures in the region's racing community, both for the 46 marathons in 13 states that he's completed and the hundreds of races he's called for the Greater Long Island Running Club.

But with Bisogno, 68, in a battle for his life against Stage 4 colon cancer, nearly 400 local runners joined together Monday for a quick trot around the announcer's North Massapequa neighborhood and to show him their love and appreciation.

"He will never forget a face. He will never forget a name," said Mara D'Amico of Merrick, one of the organizers of Monday's event. "He will always remember your first race. And that's very special; something I've never seen anyone be able to do before. And he'll always congratulate you on every achievement that you've done."

The runners in Monday's event, including experienced racers, young children and even pets, donned T-shirts reading "Terry's Support Squad" and held signs reading "We Love You Terry." They arrived early to write get well cards and design banners expressing appreciation for the announcer.

"Terry has been the voice of Long Island races, whether you are doing a 5K, 10K, marathon or triathlon," said Samantha Saad, another event organizer.

Terry Bisogno 'The Voice of Long Island Racing' announces the Suffolk County Marathon at Heckscher State Park in East Islip on SepT. 13, 2015. Credit: Steven Ryan

After jogging a few blocks from Plainedge Park in the blazing hot sun, the runners Monday converged on Bisogno's home where they offered words of support to the ailing broadcaster, who appeared via FaceTime from North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

One by one, runners from across the region, and from as far as Australia, offered well wishes to Bisogno, who greeted each racer by name. A director's chair reading "The Voice of Long Island" sat outside Bisogno's home surrounded by just some of the plaques and awards he's received over the years.

"It means so much that they are so appreciative of what I do to enhance their races and their events," Bisogno told Newsday. "The turnout is so surprising and impressive. You really get to know how much people really care for you and appreciate you. It's incredible."

The prognosis for Bisogno — who has been coping with cancer for several years, and was calling races as recently as last weekend — is bleak following a recent blood transfusion and battle with kidney stones. Doctors have ceased all cancer treatment, friends and family members said, and he's expected to move to hospice care in the coming days.

"The support that Terry's given away over the years is coming back to him and he's just feeling the love today," said Bonnie Salsone of Lido Beach, Bisogno's younger sister. "He really needed this boost."

Bisogno began calling races in 2005 after suggesting to a Northport racing crew that the runners might appreciate hearing their names' called at the finish line. Since then, he's called more than 1,000 races across the region, averaging in excess of 50 races annually in recent years, even as he got sick.

"Terry Bisogno is one of the most important people in the Long Island running community," said Mike Polansky of Plainview, who served as president of the Running Club for four decades. "I've staged a lot of races over the years. I worried about a lot of things. I worried about the course. I worry about the volunteers and shirts. But the one thing I never had to worry about is the announcer because I knew Terry is there."

Kathleen Sparacin of Holbrook said there's nothing quite like reaching the finish line and hearing Bisogno's voice on the loudspeaker.

"You feel like a rock star," she said. "You feel famous. It's very exciting."