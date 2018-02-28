Long IslandNassau

Tesla Model X hits van in East Meadow church lot, officials say

The scene of an accident involving a Tesla Model X...

The scene of an accident involving a Tesla Model X on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in East Meadow. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By William Murphybill.murphy@newsday.com

A Tesla Model X veered off the road Wednesday morning in East Meadow and struck a van in a church parking lot, officials said.

The Tesla, an electric-powered SUV, was heading north on Newbridge Road about 10:30 a.m. when it veered into the parking lot of St. Raphael’s Church, officials said.

The North Bellmore Fire Department responded to the scene because there was a brief power outage as a result of the crash, Fire Chief George Serviss said.

There were no injuries, the fire chief said.

