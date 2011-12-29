Three cops hurt while arresting suspect
Three Nassau County police officers were injured, none seriously, while arresting a combative man Wednesday evening in North Lawrence, police said.
Walter Howard, 30, of Far Rockaway, Queens, was being arrested following a shoplifting complaint at a Radio Shack on Rockaway Turnpike, police said Thursday morning.
Police said the officers responded to the call reporting the shoplifting incident at 6:31 p.m. As the officers attempted to handcuff Howard, police said he "struck one officer repeatedly about the face and head" and then "threw him [the officer] to the ground."
When a second officer attempted to handcuff Howard, police said the suspect fled -- and the officer fell, injuring his hand.
A pursuit ensued.
A third officer also injured his hand making the arrest.
Police said the three officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were treated and later released.
Howard was charged with second-degree assault, petty larceny and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned Thursday and held in the Nassau jail pending a $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.