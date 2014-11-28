Three men beat, rob a man in Uniondale, police say

First Squad detectives are looking for three men who beat another man in Uniondale Thursday, taking his money and a cellphone, Nassau police said.

Detectives said the victim, 30, was walking on Adams Street at about 5:50 p.m. when he was approached by three men.

The suspects began "hitting and kicking the victim about the face and body" and then took an unspecified amount of cash, his keys and a cellphone, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries determined not to be life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.