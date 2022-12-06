Atlantic Beach Bridge toll to rise to $3 on Jan. 1, a 50% increase

The Nassau County Bridge Authority has announced a 50% toll increase per trip on all passenger vehicles using the Atlantic Beach Bridge — a move that will raise tolls from $2 to $3, beginning Jan. 1.

The toll for all vehicles registered outside Nassau will increase again — to $4 — when the new electronic tolling E-ZPass system takes effect in an expected midyear rollout.

It is the first toll increase on the bridge, which connects Atlantic Beach to Queens, since Jan. 1, 2007, officials said. The new toll rates will provide capital for planned improvements including: $5 million for the E-ZPass/Toll Plaza refurbishment; $5 million for bulkhead replacement to the bridge infrastructure; and $6 million for bridge cleaning, painting and other roadwork, officials said.

No additional toll increases are planned for at least the next five years, the authority said.

In making its announcement, the authority, which dates to 1945, said the toll increases were necessary because it receives no operating funding through state or federal tax dollars, meaning almost all of its revenue comes through tolls.

"Tolls are reinvested back into capital improvements on the Authority's Atlantic Beach Bridge span," the statement said, "ensuring the critical components of the infrastructure can continue serving the Nassau County Region for decades to come."