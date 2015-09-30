Long IslandNassau

Deer Park man charged in Massapequa bank robbery, police say

Tony Diaz, 24, of Deer Park, has been arrested after a recent bank robbery at a TD Bank in Massapequa. Nassau police released the above picture of the robbery on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. Credit: NCPD

A Deer Park man has been arrested in a recent bank robbery in Massapequa, police said Wednesday.

Tony Diaz, 24, of 3 Pebble Lane, was charged with third-degree robbery in the Sept. 13 heist and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

There were five employees and one customer in the Merrick Road TD Bank when it was robbed at 12:48 p.m., Nassau County police said. No one was injured.

At the time of the robbery police described the man as wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball cap, a red or pink zippered sweatshirt and jeans.

Police said that after stealing cash the robber fled on foot north on Carmen Mill Road.

In a news release announcing the arrest, police did not say how they connected the suspect to the alleged crime.

