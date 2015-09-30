Deer Park man charged in Massapequa bank robbery, police say

A Deer Park man has been arrested in a recent bank robbery in Massapequa, police said Wednesday.

Tony Diaz, 24, of 3 Pebble Lane, was charged with third-degree robbery in the Sept. 13 heist and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

There were five employees and one customer in the Merrick Road TD Bank when it was robbed at 12:48 p.m., Nassau County police said. No one was injured.

At the time of the robbery police described the man as wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball cap, a red or pink zippered sweatshirt and jeans.

Police said that after stealing cash the robber fled on foot north on Carmen Mill Road.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a news release announcing the arrest, police did not say how they connected the suspect to the alleged crime.