Tornado watch expires for Nassau, NYC

A tornado watch issued for Nassau and New York City by the National Weather Service has expired.

However, the weather service said showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast for the Long Island area until 8 p.m., with chance of precipitation at 90 percent.

Some storms could have gusty winds from the south, up to 18 mph, and heavy rain.

Heavy rains are expected for most parts of Suffolk. Rainfall for most of the South Shore is expected to be between a quarter- and a half-inch.

Tonight, skies should clear a bit, with the chance of precipitation at 30 percent and a low of around 63 degrees.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rain continues Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday, said Accuweather.com, based in State College, Pa. Thursday's rain could be between three-quarters of an inch and an inch, forecasters predict.

Clear weather enters the picture starting Friday, both services said, with the weekend looking cool and dry.

The weather comes thanks to a storm system that just finished dumping rain on the Southeast and the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.